🔥Video appears to show Greek coastguard shooting near asylum seeker boat🔥

A video appears to show Greek coast guard forces shooting near a boat filled with asylum seekers.

According to The Telegraph, the Turkish government released the video. It appears to show the coast guard shooting two rounds into the water near the migrant boat. It also shows the coast guard vessel moving very close to the migrant boat. A spokesman for the Greek coast guard told The Telegraph it has no knowledge of the video.

On Tuesday, Turkey’s foreign minister said, without providing evidence, that Greek soldiers had killed three migrants attempting to enter the country, a claim denied by Greece.

“We have been seeing that they (Greek forces) are shooting at the migrants, three migrants were killed. They are shooting them in the back as they are running away,” Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu told a news conference.

On Thursday, the Turkish government said it would no longer follow a 2016 agreement with the European Union to keep hundreds of thousands of asylum seekers residing within the country in exchange for billions of euros in aid. Turkey said it wouldn’t restrain the migrants from reaching Europe.

Greece, which borders Turkey, has seen an influx of migrants attempting to enter the country. Police officers and soldiers have denied entry to more than 24,000 migrants, Bloomberg reported.

The Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis called Turkey a “trafficker.”

“The illegal invasion of thousands of people threatens our territory,” Mitsotakis said at a press conference.

“EU countries that try to give lessons to Turkey on human rights, and Greece that claims to be the cradle of democracy should treat migrants on its doors according to the international law,” Cavusoglu said on Tuesday. “Under current circumstances, we can’t stop them, actually we don’t have such an obligation.”

Turkey said it cannot take in any more migrants. It hosts 3.7 million refugees from the civil war in Syria and it faces another surge of migrants after the fighting in Syria has escalated.

In a Wednesday tweet, Mitsotakis said Greece is ready to support Turkey.

Europe will not be blackmailed by Turkey over the refugee issue. We stand ready to support Turkey in dealing with its refugee problem and find a solution to the Syria conundrum. But not under these circumstances. pic.twitter.com/8mIQ8DBM1o — Prime Minister GR (@PrimeministerGR) March 3, 2020

“Europe will not be blackmailed by Turkey over the refugee issue,” Mitsotakis wrote. We stand ready to support Turkey in dealing with its refugee problem and find a solution to the Syria conundrum. But not under these circumstances.”

On Tuesday The U.N. High Commissioner for Refugees, Filippo Grandi, urged European Union countries to provide more support to Greece as it faces the influx of migrants.

On Monday, a four-year-old Syrian boy died when the boat he and 47 other migrants were travelling on capsized. Since Turkey opened its borders, he is the first travelling migrant to be reported dead.