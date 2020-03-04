🔥Victory at the polls, but Benjamin Netanyahu's fate is still in the balance🔥

Benjamin Netanyahu’s political future remains up in the air as preliminary results from Monday’s Israeli election confirmed a stunning victory, bringing his Likud party within a couple of seats of a clear majority in the 120-member Knesset.

Two general elections last year had brought stalemate and demands for a rerun.

“Bibi” officially has just under four weeks to form a coalition led by Likud in alliance with Jewish Orthodox and nationalist parties.

Unofficially, the deadline is Tuesday, March 17, when he will indicate to President Reuven Rivlin if he can make a working coalition. If he does, he will become elected prime minister for a record fifth time, making him Israel’s longest-serving premier.

Also on March 17, Netanyahu is due to face the Jerusalem district court on three charges of corruption, bribery and breach of trust in office.

They are the most serious charges a sitting prime minister has faced. It is still a matter of urgent legal debate in Israel whether a PM can be allowed to form a new government while under an indictment of this gravity. The trial itself could last a year — which would seriously cut into the daily activity of government.

The election, with the last few results from soldiers and overseas votes still to be calculated, shows that democratic politics in Israel are still very much alive… though more than a little chaotic. Turnout rose to over 71 per cent.

The big loser is the main opposition bloc of the Blue and White alliance led by former defence chief Benny Gantz. They have dropped back slightly on last September’s result to around 33 seats and cannot form a viable coalition as Gantz has ruled out an alliance with the Joint List of Israeli Arabs, which is a major factor after coming third with 15 seats.

Arab voters turned out largely in protest against Donald Trump’s “deal of the century” peace plan, offering key Palestinian territory to Israel.

Netanyahu, 70, campaigned hard on the plan, settlements and tougher security. But for now the focus is on his future, which the courts must decide.