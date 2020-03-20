🔥Victoria's Secret unveils its latest campaign featuring trans, plus-size and older models🔥

The latest lifestyle, fashion and travel trends

It’s a lingerie brand no stranger to controversy.

Last year, Victoria’s Secret was forced to cancel its runway show – broadcast yearly since 1995 – following accusations of failing to protect its models from sexual misconduct.

For the first time in decades, it’s operating sans Leslie Wexner—the man who put the company on the map back in the ‘80s, and stepped down as L Brands’s CEO last month amid scrutiny over his ties to the late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

And the brand is yet to appoint a successor to its former creative chief Ed Razek, who left the company he’d worked for for 36 years, after giving an unabashedly discriminatory interview about “transexuals” and plus-size models.

The latest Victoria’s Secret campaign (Victoria’s Secret)

But, in a bid to move towards a more progressive and inclusive future, the American lingerie brand has unveiled its latest spring 2020 Body campaign.

It features Victoria’s Secret’s first openly transgender model, Valentina Sampaio (who was appointed to one of the brand’s coveted angels in 2019) and also two models who aren’t sample size (Candice Huffine, who has worked for the brand before, and Solange van Doorn, for whom working with the brand is a first.) The new additions feature alongside Victoria’s Secret stalwarts, Barbara Palvin, Romee Strijd and Daniela Pestova.

Candice Huffine modelling in the latest Victoria’s Secret campaign (Victoria’s Secret)

Veteran angel 51-year-old Helena Christensen, who was named a so-called Angel in 1997, starred in the campaign and was also its main photographer.

The brand was founded in San Francisco in 1977 and broadcast its first runway show in 1995. By 1999 the annual show had already garnered 1million viewers.