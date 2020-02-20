🔥Victoria's Secret taken private by Sycamore Partners in deal that values brand at $1.1 billion🔥

A controlling stake in Victoria’s Secret is on the cusp of being sold in a deal that values the lingerie brand, famed for its fashion shows, at $1.1 billion (£848 million).

New York-based private-equity group Sycamore Partners is expected to buy 55% and take the company private, according to the Wall Street Journal.

The firm’s US parent L Brands would keep a 45% stake, the report added.

Sycamore and Victoria’s Secret, which has a handful of London stores including in Bond Street, could not be reached for comment.

