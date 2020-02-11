🔥Victoria Justice, Tessa Hilton and Jenny Mollen hit New York Fashion Week's Alice + Olivia presentation🔥

The hottest luxury and A List news

Alice Olivia designer Stacey Bendet wanted to take fashion week goers on a global adventure with her Fall/Winter 2020 collection – ideally, someplace warmer, as New York City was cold and rainy for the February 10th presentation.

Instagram It girls including Victoria Justice, sisters Delilah Belle and Amelia Gray Hamlin and Jenny Mollen walked through a series of vignettes that included an Orient Express train and a luxe chateau as DJ Mia Moretti played a mix of ‘60s and ‘70s hits.

Delilah Belle Hamlin and Amelia Gray Hamlin (Getty Images)

Actress Javicia Leslie, socialite Tessa Hilton and Vine superstar Addison Rae were also in attendance, with Rae at one point filming a quick dancing video in front of the models.

Javicia Leslie (Getty Images)

Guests could stop by The Glenlivet’s Hot Toddy cart upon arrival, before being whisked away into Bendet’s modern spin on bohemian fashion, which was inspired by her recent move to the iconic Dakota building on the Upper West Side.

Bendet’s renovation process saw the designer blending a mix of modern pieces with graphic tapestries and French fabrics, that would eventually find their way to her latest collection for Alice Olivia.

“We ought to take time to appreciate the beauty of what’s here and make it new,” Bendet said of her “what’s old is right again” approach to the collection.

Tessa Hilton (Getty Images)

True to Alice Olivia, there was still plenty of glam, with models alternately sporting shimmering bronze and green smoky eyes and Swarovski crystal-embellished hair to complement pieces that included a tiered ruffle gown and a metallic jacquard jumpsuit

Addison Rae, Stacey Bendet, and Jenny Mollen (Getty Images)

There was also an element of sustainability. Bendet teamed up with Zero Waste Daniel, a New York-based brand dedicated to ending waste in the fashion industry by reusing materials, which could be seen throughout the collection on embroidered jackets and even a pair of appliqued jeans.