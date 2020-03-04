victor-wanyama-leaves-tottenham-for-thierry-henry&apos;s-montreal-impact

🔥Victor Wanyama leaves Tottenham for Thierry Henry's Montreal Impact🔥

News
John koli

Victor Wanyama’s Tottenham career has come to an end, with the midfielder opting to join Thierry Henry at Montreal Impact.

More to follow.

