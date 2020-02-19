🔥Victims of LCF scandal launch legal action for compensation🔥

Lawyers acting for bondholder victims of the London Capital & Finance collapse today launched a legal action against the investors’ compensation scheme, disputing its refusal to pay out and accusing it of “chicanery”.

So far, the Financial Services Compensation Scheme has only said it will pay victims who transferred their savings into LCF ISA bonds from other providers’ stocks and shares ISAs – around 159 of the more than 11,000 bondholders.

Those who transferred from cash ISAs or simply bought the bonds direct are excluded.

Shearman & Sterling, which is working on a no-fees basis for the LCF bondholders’ committee, is taking the ruling to a judicial review, claiming it was “illogical” and that scheme had “made incorrect legal interpretations and, as a result, misdirected itself.”

The FSCS only pays out on products that are regulated. It claimed it need not pay because the LCF bonds were sold as “non-transferable” securities, which may exclude them from regulation.

However, Shearman & Sterling rejects that, because HMRC approved LCF as an ISA provider and, by law, ISAs cannot include non-transferable bonds.

The firm argues that conflicts in the LCF ISA bonds’ terms, between those provisions asserting non-transferability versus those claiming ISA eligibility (and so requiring transferability), must by law be resolved in favour of consumers.

Thomas Donegan, partner at Shearman & Sterling, said: “LCF was authorised and regulated by the FCA and registered with HMRC as an ISA provider.

“The FSCS and FCA were set up to protect consumers, fight financial crime and instil confidence in the UK financial sector.

“Instead, in relation to LCF, these bodies have endorsed dodgy loopholes, attempted to re-label ISA accounts as “high risk minibonds” so as to blame investors, and more generally sought to wash their hands of the affair.

“We feel confident that the courts will see through their chicanery.”