Victim killed on Interstate 44, another wounded in possible shooting

Updated at 12: 30 p.m. with more details and to update the description of the incident.Police responding to calls for shots fired and an accident said a female victim was killed while in a vehicle on Interstate 44 Sunday morning.Officers said the victim was pronounced dead at the scene. A second victim, a 29-year-old woman, was taken to the hospital where she was in stable condition, officers said. A police report described their wounds as “puncture wounds.”Police said the incident was reported on westbound Interstate 44 just after the split with Interstate 55 about 4: 50 a.m. Sunday.Officers did not release more details Sunday morning.

