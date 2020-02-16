Victim identified in Walnut Park West shooting

ST. LOUIS — Terrell Hall, 47, of the 5500 block of Hebert Street, was found dead Friday morning of gunshot wounds in the 5600 block of Mimika Avenue, according to St. Louis police. Police do not have any suspects. Anyone with information is urged to call 314-444-5371, or CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS (8477).

