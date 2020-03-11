🔥Vicente Navarro: The story behind the 'soul of Mestalla' at Valencia vs Atalanta🔥

Valencia and Atalanta may be playing behind closed doors at Mestalla, but one fan will be looking on for the hosts tonight.

Valencia supporters didn’t come much bigger than Vicente Navarro Aparicio, who was member No.18 and attended every home game of the Spanish side in seat 164, row 15 of the Tribuna Central Section of the club’s Mestalla Stadium.

Aparicio’s dedication to attending Valencia games was all the more remarkable given that he lost his sight at the age of 54 due to a detached retina.

However, Aparicio’s love for Valencia was undiminished, and he attended games with his son and had events on the pitch described to him.

Following his passing, in 2019 Valencia decided to immortalise Aparicio by casting a bronze statue of their famous fan in the very Mestalla seat he spent so many years following his team.

Given the coronavirus outbreak, Valencia’s Champions League last-16, second-leg home tie against Atalanta was ordered to be played behind closed doors – and that meant Aparicio was the sole fan in the stands.

Valencia said of Aparicio last year: “Although he and so many other Valencianistas are no longer with us, his is a story that exemplifies the passion fans have for the club.

“It is a sentiment worthy of celebration, and from Sunday’s game against Getafe, Seat 164 will serve as a permanent reminder of what it means to follow Valencia CF.”

An inspiration.