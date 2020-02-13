vfw

🔥VFW🔥

mariya smith0

RLJE Films |

Release Date:
February 14, 2020

| Not Rated

Starring:

David Patrick Kelly, Fred Williamson, George Wendt, Josh Ethier, Madison Burge, Martin Kove, Sierra McCormick, Stephen Lang, Tom Williamson, Travis Hammer, William Sadler

Summary:

A typical night for a group of war veterans at the local VFW turns into an all-out battle for survival when a teenage girl runs into the bar with a bag of stolen drugs. Suddenly under attack from a gang of punk mutants looking to get back what's theirs – at any cost – the vets use every weapon they can put together to protect the girl, and their VFW, in the biggest fight of their lives.

Genre(s):

Action, Horror

Rating:

Not Rated

Runtime:
92 min

