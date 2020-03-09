Vexed by vultures: Missouri lawmakers to consider options to control killer birds

1 of 2

One of two black vultures in captivity at the World Bird Sanctuary in Valley Park, Mo., on March 8, 2020 (Post-Dispatch photo)

In this April 2009 photo, a black vulture perches on a fence post at Shepherd of the Hill Fish Hatchery in Branson, Mo. Black vultures have extended their range from South America and the southeastern U.S. into Midwestern states such as Missouri, Illinois, Indiana and Ohio. Like the more common turkey vulture, the black vulture feeds off dead animals, but unlike the turkey vulture, it also attacks live animals. Cattle producers have reported that newborn calves are particularly vulnerable to fatal attacks. (Missouri Department of Conservation via AP)

JEFFERSON CITY — A Missouri lawmaker wants the state to weigh in on an aerial assault on farmers.On Wednesday, Rep. Scott Cupps, a freshman Republican from Shell Knob, is scheduled to present legislation calling for a task force to study the airborne menace of black vultures.Farmers and ranchers in parts of the Midwest have been grappling with the sometimes aggressive birds, which they say attack newborn calves and other small animals.Some producers have lost multiple calves, lambs, goats and pets to the attacks that have become increasingly common over the past decade as the climate has warmed.“The mission of the task force shall be, accounting for the black vulture’s role in the state’s ecosystem, to fully consider and study the damage that black vultures effect on livestock, the costs incurred on Missouri’s farmers by black vultures, and all options for preventing such damages and mitigating such costs,” the legislation notes.Vultures aren’t all bad. They have the ability to process deadly diseases, like botulism, leprosy and rabies, and stop them from infecting others.As the Missouri Department of Conservation says, “Eating carrion isn’t pretty, but it’s an important job.”According the department, black vultures can live for 25 years and form strong, monogamous pairs that last for many years.“They are attentive parents and stay in tight-knit family groups, helping each other find food and repelling unrelated vultures,” the agency notes on its website.Missouri has long been home to turkey vultures, which feed off the carcasses of dead animals.But, as the black vultures have expanded their range from South America to include parts of Missouri, Indiana, Ohio and Illinois, farmers have become increasingly frustrated with how they can respond when the birds kill, rather than eat roadkill or other carrion.Although black vultures are protected by the Migratory Bird Treaty Act, a $100 kill permit is available through the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.Some ranchers say they don’t think getting federal permission should be required if they are losing livestock.“Farmers need at least one approved method of immediately addressing black vulture assaults against their livestock without first enduring property destruction and loss,” the legislation notes.The battle is similar to a fight over how to control feral hogs. Government officials say a more effective way to control their spread is to trap them as groups as then kill them, arguing that attempts by landowners to kill individual hogs allows the rest of the group to disperse and destroy crops elsewhere.Cupp’s proposal says the negative effects of vultures aren’t seen just on farms.“Roosting flocks of vultures foul buildings and other structures with their highly acidic and corrosive vomit, urine, and feces, creating considerable replacement costs for residents and businesses of this state,” the legislation says.In addition, the proposal notes that the birds use their powerful beaks to tear at soft materials used for construction purposes such as rubber liners and seals, caulking and shingles. Vultures also can destroy swimming pools, vehicles and other outdoor equipment by pecking and scratching at paint, roofs, seats and covers.Wednesday’s hearing before the House Agriculture Policy Committee will kick off Cupp’s attempt to get the task force underway. Members of the panel would include lawmakers, representatives from the departments of Agriculture and Conservation and the federal government.A report from the committee would be due by Jan. 1.

