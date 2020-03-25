🔥Vets donate life-saving ventilators to hospitals to help fight coronavirus🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

Vets are rushing to donate life-saving ventilators to NHS hospitals after the government issued a “call to arms” during the coronavirus pandemic.

The industry was asked to donate mechanical ventilators that were previously used by the NHS and are compatible to help human patients suffering severe respiratory symptoms.

The NHS currently has just over 8,000 ventilators but Boris Johnson has said at least a further 20,000 will be needed while the Department of Health and Social Care has called on suppliers to build “as many as they can”.

Pet charity Blue Cross is among those to have donated equipment.

Nadine Lock, chief vet at Blue Cross Hammersmith, said: “We understand ventilators are critically important in supporting the recovery of human patients in hospital being treated for the virus.

“Blue Cross teams can manually ventilate pets in surgery at our hospital in Victoria, should this be necessary.”