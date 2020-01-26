🔥Vernon Philander’s farewell South Africa Test turns sour as hamstring injury adds to woes🔥

There will be no fairytale ending for Vernon Philander whose final Test is set to end in defeat for his side, an injury and a fine from the match referee.

Philander managed just eight balls in England’s second innings before feeling his right hamstring on Sunday. He sent down one more delivery before leaving the field for a scan having bowled what turned out to be his last ball for South Africa with England’s second innings ending in the final session of play. It was later confirmed he has a grade two tear of his hamstring, a serious injury but he will bat in South Africa’s second innings.

He played an abysmal shot to get the day off to the worst possible start for South Africa and was docked 15 percent of his match fee, as well as given a demerit point on his disciplinary record, for swearing at Jos Buttler when he dismissed him on Saturday afternoon, an action that harks back to their bust up in the Cape Town Test.

The demerit point will not bother him too much given he is retiring from international cricket after this match to become a Kolpak player for Somerset but Philander’s farewell tour of South African Test grounds in this series has fallen flat after a promising start in Centurion.