🔥Vernon Kay slams Jack Black as 'rude, arrogant and pig-faced'🔥

Vernon Kay has lashed out at Jack Black, describing the Hollywood actor as an “absolute d”.

In a tirade against 50-year-old Black, whose films include the recent Jumanji reboot, Kay, 45, said Black’s behaviour was “not on” when he interviewed him as a young presenter.

“I don’t know whether he’d had a hangover or whether it was because I was either the first or last interview of the day but he was horrible,” Kay told The Sun.

“He was an absolute dk, an ae. When you’re so rude, arrogant, and pig-faced to a young TV presenter, who’s so nervous and trying to hone his skills, and you’re so arrogant to dismiss that, it’s just not on.”

‘He was horrible’: Vernon Kay did not enjoy interviewing Jack Black (Getty Images)

Kay explained he had interviewed Black on a number of occasions when he hosted T4, where he was a host from 2000 to 2005.

“I interviewed him for Gulliver’s Travels, for School of Rock, for Shallow Hal and a couple of others and he was just the same every time,” he said. “He was just a ck.”

Kay, who now hosts the BBC’s coverage of the Formula E Prix and ITV’s All Star Family Fortunes, added that he wasn’t particularly bothered about Black reading his comments.

Presenting pair: Vernon Kay is married to Strictly host Tess Daly (Dave Benett)

“I hope he reads it,” he said. “Let this be a lesson to Jack Black.”

As well as his movie career that spans three decades, Black is the lead singer of comedy rock band Tenacious D.

He was inducted into Hollywood’s Walk of Fame in 2018.Evening Standard Online has approached reps for Jack Black for comment.