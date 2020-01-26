🔥Vermont considers putting emojis on license plates🔥

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — A bill in Vermont would take vanity license plates into new territory with the introduction of emojis.

State Rep. Rebecca White, a Democrat from Windsor, introduced the proposal to let drivers add one of six available emojis to their license plate, MyNBC5 reported. Her bill went before the Committee on Transportation last week.

The symbols would not replace letters or numbers assigned by the Commissioner of Motor Vehicles nor those selected by a vehicle’s owner.

At this point, it’s unclear what the new plates would would look like or what emojis would be allowed. Of the state’s current vanity plates, the most expensive for cars and trucks is the state conservation series, which carry a $26 annual fee.