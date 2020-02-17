🔥Venom 2 First Look At Woody Harrelson’s Carnage In Not What We Were Expecting At All🔥

Our last image – the lasting image – of Woody Harrelson as psychopath Cletus Kasady in Venom was dominated by a clownish wig. Granted, Kletus is meant to have crazy red hair, but it didn’t fit Harrelson at all. And the memes flowed.

Perhaps, in an effort to counterbalance that negativity, Tom Hardy has taken to Instagram during the production of Venom 2 to share the first look at Harrelson in the sequel. Under the caption, “Hello Cletus,” Hardy shared this surprising take on Marvel’s craziest antagonist, Carnage:

No wig! That’s what hits us, immediately. Woody Harrelson seems to have shaved the goofy clown wig, and while there’s a red tint to the hair that we can notice, it’s cropped closer to his skull, which already is a VAST improvement over this:

Yikes! Granted, some changes have happened behind the scenes, which have us excited for Venom 2. Ruben Fleischer helped get Venom off of the ground over at Sony, but Andy Serkis has shifted into the director’s chair for Venom 2, and that’s an intriguing shift. Serkis is a wizard at motion-capture, having mastered it for the Lord of the Rings, Hobbit and Planet of the Apes series. Serkis has bene studying under masters for years now, and we can’t wait to see what he brings to the characters of Venom and Carnage.