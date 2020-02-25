Velda City police officers shoot suspect in north St. Louis County

St. Louis County police block West Florissant Avenue near Octavia at the scene of a shooting on Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020. Photo by Christian Gooden, cgooden@post-dispatch.com

Updated at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday with additional details from police.FLORDELL HILLS — A man suffered critical injuries after he was shot Tuesday by Velda City police officers in north St. Louis County, authorities said.Two Velda City officers attempted to pull over the man as he was driving a silver sedan about 1:35 p.m. near West Florissant and Octavia avenues in Flordell Hills, St. Louis County police officer Tracy Panus said.During the stop, the man tried to flee and drove toward the officers, Panus said. The officers then shot at the vehicle, hitting the man at least once. After a short chase, the man’s car collided with another vehicle in the 6300 block of West Florissant Avenue and the man was taken into custody. He was transported to a hospital with critical injuries, but was expected to survive, Panus said. A woman who was riding in the car with the man got out during the traffic stop, Panus said. She was taken into custody but it was not yet clear what role she played in the incident.Panus said she did not yet know the reason for the original traffic stop.This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates. Erin Heffernan of the Post-Dispatch contributed to this report.

