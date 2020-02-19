🔥Vegans call for their own fridge shelf in offices after landmark workplace protection ruling🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

Vegans have called on employers to facilitate their needs at work and have pleaded for separate storage areas for food in office kitchens.

The Vegan Society released new guidelines for businesses after a judge’s landmark ruling that ethincal veganism is protected by law against descrimination in the workplace.

At an employment tribunal in Norwich last month, Judge Robin Postle ruled that satisfies the tests required for it to be a philosophical belief and is therefore protected under the Equality Act 2010.

It came as Jordi Casamitjana launched legal proceedings after claiming he was sacked by the League Against Cruel Sports for raising concerns over its pension fund being invested into companies involved in animal testing.

Jordi Casamitjana launched legal proceedings after claiming he was sacked by the League Against Cruel Sports (BBC)

Releasing its guidance this week, the Vegan Society suggested including designated food storage areas for vegans at work, such as a separate shelf in the fridge.

It also said that employees who are required to wear uniform or wear safety footwear must be offered a vegan alternative.

Jordi Casamitjana speaks after winning a landmark case

Vegans should also be able to opt out of business events such as meals that revolve around animal products like a hog roast or barbecue, and corporate trips to horse races.

The charity tells companies: ” ‘If you have a practice of providing only dairy milk in the kitchen, and you know a vegan has no choice but to bring in their own milk, now would be a good time to adjust this practice so that you are making provisions equally to your non-vegan and vegan employees.”

The guidelines also said employers should consider “exempting vegans from participating in buying (or signing off on the purchase of) non-vegan products”.

Bosses should also strive to “create a positive atmosphere” by to ensure an employee’s ethical vegan stance is not mocked, it added.