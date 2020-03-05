🔥V&A's Alice In Wonderland show to feature Disney art and Tim Burton costumes🔥

Your guide to what’s hot in London

Walt Disney art and Tim Burton costumes will go on show for the first time at the V&A’s Alice in Wonderland exhibition.

The show – which is due to open on June 27 – will feature rarely seen concept art from Walt Disney’s 1951 film, alongside sketches and costumes from Tim Burton’s 2010 adaptation.

Johnny Depp’s Mad Hatter outfit and Mia Wasikowska’s Alice costume, both created by Oscar-winning designer Colleen Atwood, are just a couple of the items that will star in the upcoming exhibition.

The V&A has revealed that the original concept art for Disney’s 1951 animated version will feature, alongside John Tenniel’s original drawings for the book’s first edition.

Other standout exhibits set to go on show include sketches by Ralph Steadman, photographs by Tim Walker – the subject of the V&A’s current major solo show – and fashion designs by Vivienne Westwood and Viktor & Rolf.

Alice: Curiouser and Curiouser will explore the different interpretations of the story, since its publication back in ​1865, including Hollywood’s evolution of the tale – from the first cinematic retelling in 1903.

The immersive exhibition has been designed by award-winning creative Tom Piper, the man behind the Tower of London’s poppies installation.

Kate Bailey, senior curator of theatre and performance at the V&A, said: “No film adaptation of Alice has had a more enduring cultural impact than Disney’s 1951 Alice in Wonderland, so we are delighted to showcase original artworks and reveal the lesser known stories behind the creative development of this iconic film, for the first time in the UK.

“The exhibition will celebrate the books as an endless source of inspiration and curiosity for some of the world’s most creative minds – we look forward to welcoming a new generation to imagine their own wonderland on the other side of the looking glass.”

Alice: Curiouser and Curiouser will run at the V&A from June 27 – January 10 2020