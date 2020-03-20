🔥VAR would have ruled out Barcelona's Champions League comeback against PSG, says Unai Emery🔥

Unai Emery says Barcelona’s epic Champions League comeback against Paris Saint-Germain would never have happened with VAR.

Barca lost 4-0 to PSG at the Parc des Princes in the teams’ last-16 first leg in the Champions League in 2017, but overcame the Parisians with a historic 6-1 win (and “remuntada”) at Camp Nou three weeks later.

Emery cut a dejected figure as Sergi Roberto volleyed home the winner for Luis Enrique’s side deep into added time on an extraordinary night of football and the former Arsenal manager still feels hard done by.

“When I talk about the 6-1 against Barcelona, we had two matches,” he told Radio MARCA on Friday. “One against Barca and the other against (referee Deniz) Aytekin.”

There were several contentious decisions in the game, including a penalty awarded to Luis Suarez and one not given against Javier Mascherano at the other end, but there was no video assistant referee to review calls back then.

“With VAR, we would have got through that tie clearly,” Emery said.