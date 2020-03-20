🔥VAR would have ruled out Barcelona's Champions League comeback against PSG, says Unai Emery🔥

Posted by — March 20, 2020 in News Leave a reply
var-would-have-ruled-out-barcelona&apos;s-champions-league-comeback-against-psg,-says-unai-emery

Unai Emery says Barcelona’s epic Champions League comeback against Paris Saint-Germain would never have happened with VAR.

Barca lost 4-0 to PSG at the Parc des Princes in the teams’ last-16 first leg in the Champions League in 2017, but overcame the Parisians with a historic 6-1 win (and “remuntada”) at Camp Nou three weeks later.

Emery cut a dejected figure as Sergi Roberto volleyed home the winner for Luis Enrique’s side deep into added time on an extraordinary night of football and the former Arsenal manager still feels hard done by.

“When I talk about the 6-1 against Barcelona, we had two matches,” he told Radio MARCA on Friday. “One against Barca and the other against (referee Deniz) Aytekin.”

There were several contentious decisions in the game, including a penalty awarded to Luis Suarez and one not given against Javier Mascherano at the other end, but there was no video assistant referee to review calls back then.

“With VAR, we would have got through that tie clearly,” Emery said.

You May Also Like

when-is-the-master-of-scares-conjuring-part-3-coming-to-the-theaters?-what-might-happen-this-time-is-this-horror-masterpiece?-read-to-know-all-details.

When is the master of scares Conjuring part 3 coming to the theaters? What might happen this time is this horror masterpiece? Read to know all details.

hilary-duff-proves-that-her-marriage-with-matthew-koma-is-definitely-not-falling-apart,-slams-down-all-reports-that-suggest-her-married-life-is-having-troubles-read-to-know-the-full-story-and-more-details.

Hilary Duff proves that her marriage with Matthew Koma is definitely not falling apart, slams down all reports that suggest her married life is having troubles. Read to know the full story and more details.

those-caring-for-st.-louis’-most-vulnerable-adults-face-a-new,-daunting-challenge

🔥Those caring for St. Louis’ most vulnerable adults face a new, daunting challenge🔥

gossip-girl-reboot-is-coming-on-hbo-sooner-than-expected-will-it-be-better-than-the-original?-check-out-to-know-all-the-latest-possibilities,-updates-and-much-more.

Gossip Girl Reboot is coming on HBO sooner than expected. Will it be better than the original? Check out to know all the latest possibilities, updates and much more.

About the Author: John koli

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *