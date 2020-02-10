🔥Vanity Fair Oscars after party sees Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner and Emily Ratajkowski hit red carpet🔥

The hottest luxury and A List news

The hottest ticket in town with a notoriously glamorous red carpet, Sunday night’s Vanity Fair Oscars after party was packed with stars from the worlds of Hollywood, pop and fashion.

Guests included Kanye West and Kim Kardashian , who told Vanity Fair her vintage Alexander McQueen ‘shipwrecked’ dress from 2003 was a Christmas gift from her husband.

(Getty Images)

Kanye, who arrived in a leather jacket and sunglasses, shared a quick kiss with his wife before they went inside.

(Getty Images)

Speaking on the red carpet, Kim’s sister Kylie Jenner talked about her love for daughter Stormi.

“She is my best friend” she said, “she’s given me a whole new perspective on life, I feel different it’s amazing.” When asked if she wants more kids she said, “Of course! I wanna be like my mom, I wanna have like seventeen kids.”

(Getty Images)

Billy Porter naturally was in it to win it on the VF carpet, wearing an all-purple look. From his large oversized hat to the elbow length gloves and cape, the Pose star brought his usual dose of high fashion drama to the party.

He also carried a statement bag which read, “F**k you pay me!”

(Getty Images)

Model Emily Ratajkowski showed off her abs in a white two piece outfit, which featured a bandeau and long skirt.

(Invision/AP)

Hailey Bieber attended the party solo in a long sheer black gown and told reporters how much she loved Oscar winner Renee Zellweger’s white, one-shoulder dress.

(PA)

Other guests included Chrissy Teigen and husband John Legend, who posed for cameras together. As they walked away hand in hand, Teigen (who wore a turquoise caped gown) was seen gleefully grinning as Legend led her away.

(Reuters)

Billie Eilish and her brother/songwriting partner Finneas O’Connell also turned out for the party. The duo had performed earlier that night at the Oscars ceremony, singing a tribute during the In Memoriam segment to remember those who had passed away over the past year.

(Getty Images)

Freida Pinto was one of the best dressed on the carpet in an emerald velvet gown with oversized sleeves and a dramatic leg split.

(AFP via Getty Images)

Sandra Oh, whose cream ballgown turned heads at the start of the night, changed into a silver sequinned dress with a dramatic feathered ombre collar.

(Invision/AP)

Unsurprisingly, Oscar winners and nominees including Laura Dern and Scarlett Johansson dropped by to celebrate their big night.

(Getty Images)

Laura Dern, who has been a fixture on the best dressed list throughout awards season, changed outfits for the VF party – opting for a long black dress with cut outs and a the most in-demand accessory: an Oscar statuette.

Scarlett Johansson changed into a more risque silver gown, which featured a detailed bandeau and a cut out that showed offf her ribcage tattoo. She was joined by her fiance, SNL’s Colin Jost.

(Getty Images)

Wonder Woman star Gal Gadot changed outfits, choosing a slinky menswear-inspired tuxedo dress covered in sequins. Cats star Rebel Wilson opted for a pink sweetheart-bust gown with ruffled sleeves.

(Invision/AP)

Meanwhile, Reese Witherspoon was every inch a Southern Belle in a sweet white cocktail dress.

(Invision/AP)

Sofia Vergara was a complete showstopper in a figure-fitted black and silver gown, which featured a corset detail and trail. She was joined by her husband, Joe Manganiello of Magic Mike, who attended in an all black look.

(AFP via Getty Images)

Jessica Alba was the picture of glamour in a beige and silver gown, which featured a plunging neckline and floor-length hem.

(AFP via Getty Images)

Proving yet again that they’re one of the best dressed couples on the scene, Gabrielle Union and Dwayne Wade wore complimenting white outfits which featured unusual lace patterns.

(Getty Images)

Kerry Washington chose a striking patterned two piece outfit, which featured a top detailed with a round patterned collar and what appear to be hieroglyphics on the skirt.

(Reuters)

Parks and Rec’s Rashida Jones kept things simple yet sweet in a simple black gown, which featured a unique strap detail.

(Invision/AP)

Sarah Silverman brought her distinctive style to the party, wearing a black skater dress, fishnet tights and black combat boots.

(Reuters)

Tracee Elliss Ross may not have been nominated for an Oscar, but she was dressed like one in a show-stopping gold caped gown.

(AFP via Getty Images)

Olivia Wilde was sophisticated as ever in a black gown which featured puff sleeves, a deep V-neckline and icy diamond jewellery.attended in a white gown with puff sleeves and diamond earrings.

(Getty Images)

Parks and Rec’s Aubrey Plaza looked a million miles away from her character April Ludgate, as she wore a white gown with puff sleeves.

Katharine McPhee and her husband David Foster attended together, posing with their arms around one another. The couple were married last year and recently celebrated the wedding of one of Foster’s daughters Erin (who works at Bumble).

(Getty Images)

Mindy Kaling was one of many to orchestrate a quick change, swapping from her bright yellow Oscars dress to a chic navy gown with a silver bust detail.

Her close friend and on-off romantic flame BJ Novak was also seen at the party in a suit.

(Getty Images)

Activist Monica Lewinsky attended in a black one shouldered sequinned gown and was seen grinning for the cameras as she hung onto a black clutch.

(Reuters)

Ronan Farrow, one of the journalists who helped expose Harvey Weinstein and set the #MeToo movement in motion, was also seen at the event in a silver suit and pale grey trainers.

(PA)

The 92nd Academy Awards were held yet again at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles and saw stars including Joaquin Phoenix, Laura Dern, Brad Pitt and more win awards for their cinematic achievements.

South Korean film Parasite won Best Picture, making history as the first non-English language film to win the award, alongside its director Bong Joon-Ho who scooped Best Director.