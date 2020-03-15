🔥Vanessa Likely To Return In Deadpool 3 But Won’t Have A Big Role🔥

Ever since Disney acquired all of Fox’s Marvel properties, fans everywhere have wondered what the future holds for the X-Men, Fantastic Four and Wade Wilson in regards to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. While the fate of those first two remains up in the air, Deadpool 3 is now in development and it seems we may have an idea of what Wade’s love interest Vanessa will be up to when the hugely anticipated threequel finally arrives.

There’s been a lot of chatter regarding the cast of the Deadpool 3 now that we know it’s in the works. Ryan Reynolds will obviously be back to suit up as the Merc with a Mouth, and Josh Brolin is reportedly in talks to reprise his role as Cable in the film as well as a rumored Disney+ series of his own. Negasonic Teenage Warhead, meanwhile, is unlikely to return, and Weasel reportedly will not be back, either.

As far as Morena Baccarin goes, who plays Vanessa, a few months back we reported that she would either be cut from Deadpool 3 entirely or have a very reduced role if they decide to bring her back. Now, however, our sources – the same ones who said the movie was in development months before Reynolds confirmed it, and who told us that a She-Hulk show was coming to Disney Plus a year ago – have given us an update and informed us that she’s likely to return but this time, she’ll only be a minor character and won’t have a huge part to play.

MORE FROM THE WEB

Click to zoom

Things could always change, of course, but this does track with reports that Marvel wants to wipe the continuity clean of the first two Deadpool installments and give the character a fresh start with the House of Mouse. And with so much else to address and attend to when it comes to integrating him into the MCU, there may not be much room for Vanessa moving forward.

In any case, Deadpool 3 is still shrouded in much mystery and anything could happen at this point, but whatever the future holds for the franchise, keeping Vanessa around – even in a small capacity – wouldn’t be a bad thing. After all, it’s hard to see the Merc suiting up again without the lady he fought so hard for in the first two films by his side.