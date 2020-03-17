🔥Vanessa Hudgens says 'people are gonna die' while laughing about coronavirus on video🔥

It does not look like we are all, in fact, in this together, at least according to High School Musical star Vanessa Hudgens’ latest Instagram video. 

In the now-deleted video, which was reposted on Twitter, the actress talks about the public’s reaction to coronavirus. 

In the short video, she says, “Ummm. Yeah, ’til July sounds like a bunch of bullst, I’m sorry. It’s a virus, like I get it, I respect it, but at the same time even if everyone gets it – yeah, people are gonna die!”

She ends the video by saying it’s “terrible, but inevitable” and then giggling before adding, “I don’t know, maybe I shouldn’t be doing this right now.” 

The Twitter reactions were swift, with many people calling for her cancellation. 

