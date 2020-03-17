🔥Vanessa Hudgens says 'people are gonna die' while laughing about coronavirus on video🔥

The hottest luxury and A List news

It does not look like we are all, in fact, in this together, at least according to High School Musical star Vanessa Hudgens’ latest Instagram video.

In the now-deleted video, which was reposted on Twitter, the actress talks about the public’s reaction to coronavirus.

In the short video, she says, “Ummm. Yeah, ’til July sounds like a bunch of bullst, I’m sorry. It’s a virus, like I get it, I respect it, but at the same time even if everyone gets it – yeah, people are gonna die!”

She ends the video by saying it’s “terrible, but inevitable” and then giggling before adding, “I don’t know, maybe I shouldn’t be doing this right now.”

The Twitter reactions were swift, with many people calling for her cancellation.