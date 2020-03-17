🔥Vanessa Hudgens and Ashley Tisdale give us the High School Musical content we all deserve during self-isolation🔥

High School Musical stars Vanessa Hudgens and Ashley Tisdale have blessed the world with a TikTok duet made in self-isolation.

Tisdale kicked off the reunion by posting a TikTok of herself dancing to We’re All in This Together this morning – complete with the film’s original choreography – with the caption: “My work out while on Self Quarantine. I can’t believe I remembered it.”

Vanessa Hudgens later shared a clip of her, side-by-side with Tisdale’s clip – though Hudgens wasn’t as committed to the choreography, instead pouring herself a glass of red wine as she shimmied along to the iconic track.

“Well. It’s come to this. Lol @ashleytisdale maybe I start getting into tik tok?” she wrote on Instagram.

Celebrities: they really are just like us! That is: also running out of ways to entertain ourselves while self-isolating.

Maybe we’ll see more stars sign up for TikTok – and, like in Hudgens’ case, welcome us in for a virtual glass of wine, complete with mood lighting provided by a gorgeous red candle.

Celebrities reacting to coronavirus – In pictures

Could this be the start of a new High School Musical TikTok challenge? We’re not complaining if so. Your move, Zac Efron.

Hudgens and Tisdale’s collaboration was a lot more wholesome than the trap that Katy Perry, Madonna and Cheryl Cole fell prey to this week, when Twitter users shared doctored videos with fake audio that made it seem as though Italians in isolation were singing their songs from their apartment balconies.

“You cannot break the human spirit. We are one in this,” wrote Perry, retweeting a fake video.