🔥Vanessa Bryant's daughter Natalia poses in front of Kobe and Gianna mural in heartbreaking winter formal shot🔥

Vanessa Bryant has shared a heartbreaking shot of her daughter Natalia posing in front of a mural of her late father Kobe and sister Gianna ahead of her winter formal.

The picture showed Natalia, 17, standing in front of the mural, which is based on a shot taken of the sporting star and his daughter at a basketball game.

Vanessa captioned the shot “my babies”, adding the hashtag #winterformal #together #family.

Vanessa’s followers including Khloe Kardashian and basketball champion Lisa Leslie added heartfelt comments underneath.

(getty images)

Vanessa also changed her Instagram profile picture to a shot of her and Natalia in the same spot with her two younger daughters, Bianca and Capri.

Vanessa’s late husband Kobe and daughter Gianna, 13, were killed in a helicopter crash on 26th January.

(AFP via Getty Images)

In a moving memorial service held at the Staples Center earlier this month, Vanessa spoke of her late husband and daughter, revealing Kobe once bought her the dress from The Notebook as a romantic gift.

Vanessa is taking legal action against helicopter company Island Express Helicopters following the accident. The wrongful death lawsuit claims the pilot was negligent to be flying in foggy conditions.