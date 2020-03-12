Virgil van Dijk reflected on a tale of two goalkeepers as he hailed Jan Oblak as ‘the difference’ between Liverpool and Atletico Madrid on Wednesday evening.

The Reds went into the second leg of the sides’ Champions League last-16 tie trailing 1-0 on aggregate, but had levelled things up by half-time courtesy of a fine Gini Wijnaldum header.

Largely thanks to the efforts of Oblak, Jurgen Klopp’s men were forced to wait until the fourth minute of extra-time to finally get their noses in front through Roberto Firmino.

However, that lead did not last long before a poor kick from stand-in shot-stopper Adrian gifted the visitors an away goal that irretrievably shifted the momentum of the tie in their favour.

On the contrasting fortunes of the men between the sticks last night, Van Dijk said: “The thing is, when you concede that one, it is not a nice feeling.

“We know that we are going to create chances again [but] the second one killed everything.

“We tried everything and I think the difference was their goalkeeper today. He was outstanding.

“He saved them, plenty of times today. Maybe three or four big, big saves that I can remember off the top of my head. We tried everything, that was the main thing.”

With their hopes of Champions League glory now gone, Liverpool must quickly refocus on their bid to end a 30-year wait for Premier League success as soon as possible.

They can move nearer to that goal on Monday, when they travel across Stanley Park to face Merseyside rivals Everton at Goodison Park.

“[Now] we have to focus on the Premier League,” Van Dijk commented.

“We are back in on Friday so it is not too long, and then everybody has to be ready for another intense game and we will be.

“Everyone wants to play those kind of games, I want to play those kind of games and let’s go out there and enjoy it and don’t forget why we are 25 points clear at the top.”

The global spread of coronavirus has increased the prospect of Premier League games being played behind closed doors in the near future.

The threat of such measures being introduced is particularly relevant to Liverpool, who are now facing up to the prospect of ending their lengthy title drought in front of an empty stadium.

Asked about that subject, Van Dijk continued: “I think the main thing is football should be played with fans.

“We play for the fans, the fans pay to come and support us and it is not their decision, it is not our decision.

“The decision is going to be made by the government, the Premier League, and until that decision is made we just have to wait and see.

“If the decision is made, accept it.”