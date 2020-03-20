🔥Vampire bats 'share blood with strangers'🔥

Posted by — March 20, 2020 in News Leave a reply
vampire-bats-&apos;share-blood-with-strangers&apos;

The latest headlines in your inbox

Vampire bats make friends by sharing regurgitated blood in a “kind of horrifying French kiss”, scientists have found.

A study discovered that when vampire bats became isolated in a roost, pairs of strangers in close proximity would begin grooming, then “mouth-licking” before swapping food.

If bats go three days without eating, they can die, so sharing blood can be life-saving.

Professor Gerald Carter of Ohio State University said a lot of birds regurgitate food to share with offspring but “what’s special with vampire bats is they do this for other adults”.

His study was published in Current Biology.

You May Also Like

family-tell-of-pensioner&apos;s-&apos;heartbreaking&apos;-burglary-ordeal-as-new-appeal-launched

🔥Family tell of pensioner's 'heartbreaking' burglary ordeal as new appeal launched🔥

this-year’s-scripps-national-spelling-bee-has-been-canceled

🔥This year’s Scripps National Spelling Bee has been canceled🔥

covid-19-drug-touted-by-trump-and-musk-has-one-problem:-two-grams-can-kill-a-human

🔥COVID-19 drug touted by Trump and Musk has one problem: Two grams can kill a human🔥

dashboard-confessional-turns-20:-catching-up-with-frontman-chris-carrabba-to-talk-&apos;the-places-you-have-come-to-fear-the-most&apos;-and-the-future-of-emo

🔥Dashboard Confessional turns 20: Catching up with frontman Chris Carrabba to talk 'The Places You Have Come to Fear the Most' and the future of emo🔥

About the Author: John koli

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *