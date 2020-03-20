🔥Vampire bats 'share blood with strangers'🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

Vampire bats make friends by sharing regurgitated blood in a “kind of horrifying French kiss”, scientists have found.

A study discovered that when vampire bats became isolated in a roost, pairs of strangers in close proximity would begin grooming, then “mouth-licking” before swapping food.

If bats go three days without eating, they can die, so sharing blood can be life-saving.

Professor Gerald Carter of Ohio State University said a lot of birds regurgitate food to share with offspring but “what’s special with vampire bats is they do this for other adults”.

His study was published in Current Biology.