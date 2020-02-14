🔥Valentine's Day quotes: 20 romantic messages for your loved one's card🔥

The latest lifestyle, fashion and travel trends

Get ready to pick some discounted chocolates and panic buy those petrol station flowers, Valentine’s Day is just around the corner.

Couples old and new are getting ready to celebrate the prescribed annual declaration of love on February 14, when our timelines are sure to be awash with photos of couples professing their love for each other.

And because it is Valentine’s Day, couples should really pull the boat out for the big occasion – and what better way to show your love for someone than through message written by someone else putting your undying love into words.

So if you’re stuck for something to say on the big day, here are some of the best messages to write for your love one’s card.

Valentine’s Day quotes

“You can’t blame gravity for falling in love” – Albert Einstein

“I love you without knowing how, or when, or from where. I love you straightforwardly, without complexities or pride; so I love you because I know no other way.” – Pablo Neruda

“Love is friendship that has caught fire” – Ann Landers

“Whatever our souls are made of, his and mine are the same” – Emily Bronte, Wuthering Heights

“The best and most beautiful things in the world cannot be seen or even touched. They must be felt with the heart” – Helen Keller

“You don’t love someone for their looks, or their clothes, or for their fancy car, but because they sing a song only you can hear.” – Oscar Wilde

“There is always some madness in love. But there is also always some reason in madness.” – Friedrish Nietzsche

“Loving is not just looking at each other, it’s looking in the same direction” – Antoine de Saint-Exupéry

“Have you ever been in love? Horrible, isn’t it? It makes you so vulnerable” – Neil Gaiman

“I would rather spend one lifetime with you, than face all the ages of this world alone” – J.R.R. Tolkien

“we need more love/not from men/but from ourselves/and each other” – Rupi Kaur

“Love is composed of a single soul inhabiting two bodies” – Aristotle

“Love is that condition in which the happiness of another person is essential to your own” Robert A. Heinlen

“I have no notion of loving people by halves, it is not my nature” – Jane Austen

“For it was not into my ear you whispered, but into my heart. It was not my lips you kissed, but my soul” – Judy Garland

“Kisses are a better fate than wisdom” – E. E. Cummings

“Love all, trust a few, do wrong to none” – William Shakespeare

“You’re always the first and the last thing on this heart of mine. No matter where I go, or what I do, I’m thinking of you.” – Dierks Bentley

“You are my heart, my life, my one and only thought” – Arthur Conan Doyle

“All you need is love. But a little chocolate now and then doesn’t hurt” – Charles M. Schulz