🔥Valentine's Day meal deals: best supermarket deals for a romantic night in🔥

Valentine’s Day is less than 24 hours away.

This is hardly breaking news for anyone with a calendar, but some might have forgotten the heart-and-flowers day of love (hey, it happens).

While there’s still just about enough time left to order flowers, for a truly classic Valentine’s there’s nothing like a romantic meal for your other half.

No need to labour for hours in the kitchen though, oh no. We’ve rounded up the finest Valentine’s Day meal offers from the UK’s top supermarkets that promise restaurant-grade dining all from the comfort of your own home.

From budget offers under £10 to lavish feasts topping out at £20, these supper bundles for two will make your dining room the hottest seat in town.

From Aldi to Waitrose, here’s are the best supermarket Valentine’s Day meal deal offers.

Aldi

Deal details: £10 for a starter, main, sides and dessert for two

Aldi is offering what it claims to be the cheapest supermarket meal deal this Valentine’s Day. For a tenner, your romantic meal for two will include a starter, main and sweet to finish.

Choose from a menu of Specially Selected Sharing Bread with Camembert, Specially Selected King Prawn and Scallops Starter, Twin Pack 21-Day Matured Sirloin Steak with Pink Peppercorn Butter, Salmon Fillets with Heart Shaped Butter or Specially Selected British Beef Wellington, all accompanied with gastro style-sides that include Specially Selected Triple Cooked Chips with Beef Dripping and Specially Selected Barber’s Cheddar Cheese Mash Potato.

Dessert options include pancakes, profiteroles or melt-in-the-middle puddings.

Waitrose

Deal details: £20 dinner for two – one starter and dessert to share, one main, two sides and a bottle of prosecco, wine or beer.

Waitrose is encouraging couples to stay in and celebrate this February 14 – and their Valentine’s Day menu makes a highly persuasive case. The generous selection includes sharing starters like Heston from Waitrose Bloody Mary Prawn Cocktail, Tomato & Mozzarella Arancini, before mains of either steak with chimichurri or béarnaise butter, vegan beet wellington and Coq Au Vin. For dessert you can have twee heart-shaped strawberry mousse, rich salted caramel and chocolate tarts or creamy Godminster Organic vintage cheddar truckle, shaped like – what else? – a heart.

Booze-wise, there’s white, red and sparkling wine from Waitrose’s selection as well as a pack of Beavertown Neck Oil organic beer, if that’s more your bag.

Tesco

Deal details: £20 for a starter, two mains, a side and a dessert, plus a full bottle of Tesco Finest wine or Prosecco, half a bottle of Tesco Finest Premier Cru Champagne or a non-alcoholic alternative.

Head to Tesco to pick from a special Valentine’s Menu of 27 products – giving you a possible 15,000 combinations for your romantic night in. Developed by Tesco chefs, starters include Tesco Finest Salmon and Watercress Tart and veggie Wicked Kitchen Crispy Garlic Mushrooms with Chipotle Ketchup. If you’re really trying to make a good impression, opt for Caramelised Red Onion Tear and Share Bread complete with a whole Camembert centrepiece.

For the main course, there’s the plant-based Wicked Kitchen Mushroom “Scallops” with Chilli and Lime Noodles, a classic Kiev made with black garlic, salted butter and Portobello mushrooms and Finest Lobster Mac and Cheese.

Sweets include a gooey Wicked Kitchen Chocolate Brownie shaped like a heart, Finest Belgian White Chocolate and Raspberry Pots and the slow-baked Finest Raspberry and Passion Fruit Cheesecake Slices.

Why scramble for a booking when restaurant-style dining at home is this tempting?

ASDA

Deal details: £15 for two: starter, main, dessert booze

Romance is firmly on the menu at ASDA who’s offering shoppers a medley of brand new treats in honour of the official day of love. While traditional palettes are well catered for, animal-lovers will be thrilled to see a choice of vegan-friendly options available too.

Curate your feast from six starters, nine mains, 10 sides and seven desserts. Our top picks? We would start with Extra Special Tempura Prawns followed by Extra Special Beef Wellington paired with a side of Extra Special Mini Jackets with Truffle & Garlic with Extra Special Brownie Domes to finish.

Pick one of eight bottles for your wine pairing: we like the look of Extra Special Malbec.

Sainsbury’s

Deal details: £9.25 for a small selection of dishes

Sainsbury’s has bucked the trend for a wide-ranging menu offering by a smaller selection this Valentine’s Day. You can choose from Sainsbury’s Vegetables Selection, McCain Shake Shake Fries, by Sainsbury’s Beef Steaks with Garlic Butter and by Sainsbury’s Raw King Prawns for your cosy dinner in.

There’s no veggie or vegan option, as offered by most of the other supermarkets, but if you’re looking for a no-frills dinner with a budget price to match, Sainsbury’s ticks the boxes. While dessert isn’t part of the package, there are a selection of wines that you can nab for just a fiver until Feb 16: Castello Prosecco, McGuigan Estate Chardonnay and Gallo Family Wine White Zinfandel.

M&S Food

Deal details: a three-course menu with wine, Prosecco or a bottle of passion fruit mojito for £20

Making a play to win your heart this Valentine’s, M&S’ Luxury Valentines Dine In sounds as delectable as we’d imagine it tastes. Everything looks gorgeous, from the Coquilles St Jacques starters to the rack of lamb with a honey and mustard crumb or the lavish pulled beef and truffle love parcels.

There are a couple of new additions to M&S’s menu such as the Nuts About You cheesecake – one of our top dessert picks. Add a bottle of fizz, white, red, rose and non-alcoholic drink and you’re just about set… just don’t forget the complimentary box of Make Me Melt Love Heart Chocolates M&S is offering for free this year.

Morrisons

Deal details: a full feast for £15

Morrisons menu includes vegan options for each course as well as a bottle of award-winning wine and prosecco to help everything go down nicely.

Start with the likes of a sharing Camembert filled bread, a popular first course for many supermarkets this year, or try roasted aubergine stack or chorizo and cheddar stuffed mushrooms. There are six main dish options – we like the sound of Prosciutto Wrapped Chicken Breast with Prosecco Sauce best, but there’s also steak with pink peppercorn butter and lamb in a red wine sauce to whet the appetite too. Then there’s sides, of course: perhaps a classic Dauphinoise or a green veg medley for a splash of colour. For afters, you can tuck into sweets like Dulce de Leche Cheesecake or indulgent Belgian chocolate and Champagne Profiteroles.

There’s also a decent wine list, with grapes from Italy, Chile and South Africa, but refreshingly if you’re not a drinker, mocktails are an option too.

