🔥Valentine’s Day: 5 great romantic movies to watch on Hulu🔥

Use your ← → (arrows) to browseNEW YORK – MARCH 08: (L to R) Actors Sarah Jessica Parker, Matthew McConaughey and Zooey Deschanel attend the premiere of “Failure To Launch” at Clearview Chelsea West March 8, 2006 in New York City. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Getty Images)We picked five great romantic movies to watch on Hulu for Valentine’s Day 2020, including Failure to Launch, My Best Friend’s Wedding and more.One cannot think of Valentine’s Day without thinking of love and romance. It is almost synonymous. Whether you are the “happily ever after” fan or the “feel good” romantic, Hulu has a movie for you.As I’m both, I’m sharing five of my favorite romantic movies on Hulu starting with the comedy Failure to Launch starring Matthew McConaughey and Sarah Jessica Parker.5. Failure to Launch (2006)This is a really cute movie with a happy ending. Yes, it is a little sappy, but it is still a great Valentine’s Day movie. In the movie, Tripp (Matthew McConaughey) still lives with his parents. Of course, keeping a relationship is hard because of that fact.Tripp’s long-suffering parents Al (Terry Bradshaw) and Sue (Kathy Bates) want him out. They love Tripp, but they have plans for their empty nest, and it doesn’t include a son who won’t leave. In desperation, they hire Paula (Sarah Jessica Parker) to be Tripp’s girlfriend and motivate Tripp to leave.What follows is a hilarious film about Paula’s efforts to get Tripp out of the house and into his own place. What wasn’t expected is that Paula begins to truly love Tripp even as he falls in love with her.Is there a happily ever after for Paula and Tripp? Well, you will have to watch and find out, but you will have a good laugh in the process.4. My Best Friend’s Wedding (1997)This movie is heartwarming but bittersweet. The movie tells the story of two best friends, Julianne Potter (Julia Roberts) and Michael O’Neal (Dermot Mulroney). When they last got together, they made a promise that if neither of them had a significant other by the time they were 28, they would marry each other. Three weeks from that date, O’Neal calls Potter and tells her that he met the love of his life, Kimberly Wallace (Cameron Diaz). O’Neal wants his best friend to be his best man at his wedding.Shocked, O’Neal realizes that she is in love with him herself. She rushes off to Chicago, but when she gets there and meets Kim, Potter realizes that Kim is perfect for her friend. That doesn’t stop her from doing everything she can to jeopardize their relationship. As her attempts fail, Potter is getting desperate and calls her best friend George Downes (Rupert Everett) and tells him everything.You will have fun watching Potter’s efforts throughout the movie!Use your ← → (arrows) to browse