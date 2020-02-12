🔥Valentine’s Day 2020: 10 best TV couples on Netflix🔥

Use your ← → (arrows) to browseSanta Clarita Diet – Credit: Saeed Adyani / NetflixThere have been many couples to grace our screens on Netflix. To celebrate Valentine’s Day 2020, here are the top 10 TV couples on Netflix.There have been many TV couples to grace our screens over the years. Some have ended up breaking up, while others have offered support, love and a continued presence in their significant others’ lives. To celebrate Valentine’s Day 2020, it’s time to count down the best TV couples on Netflix.These couples aren’t just from Netflix Originals. They’re from TV shows that are currently on Netflix, whether they’re CW shows that make their way to Netflix each year or they’ve been picked up over time. However, the majority of the couples are from Netflix Originals. After all, there are some excellent couples.There’s no need for the couples to have remained together. Just because they break up doesn’t mean that what they had during their relationship wasn’t awesome; it doesn’t mean we weren’t rooting for them to stay together. And in some cases, we can believe that they’re still together in another world.The only caveat for me is that they’re official couples. Just because we would like to see two characters together doesn’t mean it’s always going to happen. So if the writers haven’t made the relationships officially canon, you’re not going to see it on this list.Here are my top 10 TV couples on Netflix.Use your ← → (arrows) to browse