🔥Valencia vs Atalanta LIVE: Champions League commentary stream, prediction, TV channel, latest team news🔥

Los Che have it all to do on home soil at the Mestalla tonight as they look to overturn a 4-1 deficit in the last-16, second-leg clash in Spain.

A Hans Hateboer brace and further goals from Josip Ilicic and Remo Freuler secured a huge win for Atalanta at the San Siro last month as the debutants continue to enjoy a fairytale maiden Champions League campaign.

Gian Piero Gasperini’s side followed up that shock result with a 7-2 drubbing of Lecce in Serie A, though domestic Italian football is now suspended amid the coronavirus crisis.

Prediction

Valencia 2-1 Atalanta (3-5 on aggregate)

TV channel

TV channel: The match will be televised live on BT Sport 3, with coverage starting from 7: 45pm.

Live stream: BT Sport subscribers will be able to stream the match online via the video player and the BT Sport app.

Team news

Valencia are without a host of players due to injury including Ezequiel Garay, Maxi Gomez, Cristiano Piccini, Manu Vallejo, Eliaquim Mangala and Jaume Costa, while Rodrigo is a doubt and Gabriel Paulista suspended.

For Atalanta, Brazilian centre-back Rafael Toloi could be absent.