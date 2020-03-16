🔥Valencia confirm new coronavirus cases as 35 per cent of players and coaches tested return positive🔥

Valencia have announced new cases of coronavirus and say 35 per cent of their coaches and players have now tested positive for Covid-19.

Argentine defender Ezequiel Garay, currently sidelined with a long-term injury, became the first LaLiga player to test positive for coronavirus on Sunday and later, Valencia revealed they had five cases in total.

And on Monday evening, the Mestalla-based club announced that more members of their squad have been affected by coronavirus.

“Several further tests for the COVID-19 coronavirus amongst Valencia CF coaching staff and players have come back positive,” last season’s Copa del Rey winners said in a statement.

Former Man City defender Mangala is among those to have tested positive (AP)

“All cases are asymptomatic and those involved are currently isolated at home, receiving medical assessment and carrying out their scheduled training plan.”

Valencia travelled to Italy to play Atalanta in the Champions League last month and there is a strong possibility that many caught the virus during their time in Milan.

“Despite the strict measures adopted by the club after their UEFA Champions League game against Atalanta on February 19th in Milan -an area confirmed as ‘high risk’ by the Italian authorities days afterwards-, which included maintaining a distance between the squad and club employees/the general public, these latest results show that the exposure inherent to such matches has caused a positive test rate of around 35 per cent,” the club said.

At the end of the statement, they added: “Valencia CF would like to take this opportunity to insist that the population stay in their homes and strictly follow previously published hygiene and infection prevention measures.

“We also wish to express our confidence in our healthcare system and the recommendations by the Ministry of Health for those cases of coronavirus infection being treated with isolation.”