🔥Valencia confirm five coronavirus cases among first team players and staff amid LaLiga suspension🔥

Spanish side Valencia have confirmed that five cases of coronavirus have been confirmed among its first team players and staff.

Earlier on Sunday, Argentinian defender Ezequiel Garay became the first LaLiga player to test positive for the virus, but the club have no announced four further cases.

A club statement said: “All of these persons are now at home, in good health and obeying self-isolation measures.

“Besides providing further information over the coming hours, the club reiterate our support for the health authorities and their social awareness campaigns, and emphasise to all of the population the importance of staying at home and continuing to follow the previously published hygiene and illness-prevention measures.”

The top two divisions of Spanish football are suspended for at least the next two matchdays, while Valencia played the second leg of their Champions League meeting with Atalanta behind closed doors on Tuesday.

The Spanish government have since declared a state of emergency in the country, with new lockdown measures set to come into force at 8am local time on Monday.