🔥Vagina Museum's menstruation exhibition to explore taboos and history of periods🔥

Going Out in London Discover

Your guide to what’s hot in London

Here’s some bloody good news – the Vagina Museum is hosting an exhibition about periods.

Periods: A Brief History will open at the Camden gallery in April, looking at stigmas and perceptions around menstruation.

From Ancient Greece to the present day, the free exhibition will explore how attitudes towards menstruation have been impacted by culture, religion and lack of understanding, as well as tackling long-held taboos.

Exhibition curator Sarah Creed said: “It is more pertinent now, more than ever, to be focusing on periods – menstrual health activism is growing throughout the world and the UK is no exception.”

She highlighted the rise of campaigns from Free Periods getting free menstrual products into schools and colleges throughout the country, to grassroots charities such as Bloody Good Period, Red Box Project and Tricky Period.

“Where has this all originated from? Why is there such a lack of understanding in the general population about what a period actually is? We hope to investigate this by tracking how menstruation has been perceived and dealt with throughout history, tapping into just some of the hundreds of theories and societal beliefs that still reverberate in discussions to this day.”

The Vagina Museum opened in November last year after a crowdfunding campaign and has so far been visited by more than 85,000 people.

Periods: A Brief History will open at the Vagina Museum on April 4, vaginamuseum.co.uk

The best exhibitions to see in 2020