🔥Utah Senate votes to decriminalize polygamy among consenting adults🔥

SALT LAKE CITY (Reuters) – The Utah state Senate voted unanimously on Tuesday to decriminalize polygamy among consenting adults, approving a bill that would reduce the penalty for plural marriage from a felony to an infraction on par with a traffic ticket.

The Republican-sponsored bill easing laws on polygamy, a practice with deep religious roots in the predominantly Mormon Western state, now moves to the Utah House of Representatives, where it is likely to face greater resistance.