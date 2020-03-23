🔥USADA chief Travis Tygart issues warning about Tokyo 2020 threat: 'Cheats could use break to their advantage'🔥

At the height of the coronavirus outbreak in mainland China, the China Anti-Doping Agency announced a cessation to all drug testing on home soil for a full three weeks.

As the focal point of the virus has shifted to Europe, UK Anti-Doping bosses last week warned they had put in place “a significant reduction in our testing programme”, which may yet turn into a full halt of UK-wide testing amid safety concerns.

And UKAD are not alone. Other national anti-doping bodies are increasingly taking similar steps.

Covid-19 clearly has implications far more serious than just the sporting calendar, but it is also proving a potential nightmare for the global anti-doping fight in sport.

Travis Tygart is the man who brought down cyclist Lance Armstrong and, as the head of the United States Anti-Doping Agency, has been one of the strongest voices against Russia’s state-sponsored doping.

He admitted: “This is going to be a serious setback to global anti-doping programmes, without a doubt.

“I think the world has to be candid that we’re within six months of the Tokyo Olympics and, if the International Olympic Committee (IOC) continue to just plough ahead, whether they’re oblivious to the reality or just too arrogant that they don’t care, there’s going to be an asterisk on the Games, because we’re within that six-month window which all anti-doping experts will tell you is the most critical time.”

With no testing in many places across the globe, Tygart insisted “there’s no question” that some would use it as the perfect opportunity to dope.

And the issue is not just the Olympics, but across all sports where athletes are seeking to gain an unfair advantage.

But it is on the Games that the spotlight currently shines brightest. Tokyo 2020 is the one current major sporting event still on the calendar, despite an increasing admission by both local officials in Japan and the IOC that a postponement seems the only viable option.

In doping terms, should the Games go ahead come the end of July, Tygart said: “Even in the best programmes who have resources to test and are trying to win this battle, there is going to be a shutdown.

Challenge: Drug kits are available but fewer tests are being conducted (AFP via Getty Images)

“So, I think, unfortunately, there’s going to be an asterisk on these Games on a number of levels, not just anti-doping but team selection. Athletes are struggling to find places to train, athlete health and safety is at risk now.”

In Italy, which has seen the highest number of cases of the virus in Europe, its anti-doping body said they were still trying to test athletes but that “there are fewer tests being performed right now”.

Meanwhile, World Anti-Doping Agency president Witold Banka said: “Covid-19 has forced all anti-doping stakeholders, including WADA, to adjust the way daily operations are conducted.

“It will also be crucial that the system can return to full power as quickly as possible once the various restrictions are lifted.”

When that can be remains to be seen on a country-by-country basis, again skewing the argument of a lack of a level playing field with regards to the Games.

Wada president Witold Banka says it is crucial for the testing system to return to full power as quickly as possible (AFP via Getty Images)

As head of science and medical at the International Testing Agency (ITA) in Lausanne, Switzerland, Neil Robinson admitted testers faced a major obstacle with the virus.

There, the WADA-accredited laboratory has been shut down as part of the country’s wider lockdown.

He said the body would “do our best to make sure that athletes are properly tested”, but added he was also hopeful there were some elements that would make it harder to cheat at present.

“It’s also difficult to have access to the drugs in countries where it’s difficult to get from one place to another,” he said.

The ITA’s director general, Benjamin Cohen, admitted a reduction in testing globally had become a necessary evil in light of the pandemic.

“We have to take into account that maintaining anti-doping testing across the world at all costs would be irresponsible and illegal in some countries, as activities have stopped,” he said.

“So, we’re working across the globe to know which countries can maintain testing and what government restrictions there are.

“It’s true China could not test any more, due to government restrictions. Now we see that wave coming to Europe and then North America, where testing will be restricted. Hopefully, we can resume full speed as soon as the situation improves.

Director general Benjamin Cohen says the ITA are working across the globe to know which countries can maintain testing (AFP via Getty Images)

“Of course, if testing is limited, this is a door open for cheaters. But I don’t want to think that way. If athletes want to cheat, they will always do it. But athletes will still be tested. If they’re not tested today, they will be next week.

“Sure, it’s a logistical nightmare — we have to reschedule test missions and send doping control officers into different places. Right now, we have athletes freaking out, not sure if they’ll go to Tokyo.

“I’m really hoping that solidarity prevails and they focus on what they need to do and not on doping.”

For Tygart, meanwhile, his concern is not on the robust anti-doping organisations across the globe, but the weaker ones where cheats can more readily fall through the cracks.

“I don’t worry about the really good programmes, like UKAD, running biological passport programmes, interfacing with law enforcement, they have whistleblower lines — a week to two or three of reduced testing doesn’t bother me all that much,” he said.

The IOC are under increasing pressure to postpone the Tokyo Olympics due to the Covid-19 outbreak (AFP via Getty Images)

“In some countries, where they’re not testing at all, [that] bothers me a whole lot. That’s a big problem.

“You start getting to six or seven weeks with a significant reduction [of testing], there’s windows of opportunity for people to think that if they’re going to cheat, they have a bigger opportunity to do that.

“For us, that is very, very challenging right now.”