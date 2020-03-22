🔥US vice president Mike Pence and his wife test negative for coronavirus after staffer is infected🔥

Posted by — March 22, 2020 in News Leave a reply
us-vice-president-mike-pence-and-his-wife-test-negative-for-coronavirus-after-staffer-is-infected

The latest headlines in your inbox

The US vice president has tested negative for coronavirus after being examined following the diagnosis of one of his staff members. 

Mike Pence and his wife Karen were assessed and it has since been announced both were cleared. 

The vice president previously said the staffer did not have close contact with either him or US President Donald Trump and was doing well.

It comes as three American states with a combined population of 70 million moved to restrict residents to their homes.

The US has seen more than 26,000 infected since the beginning of the outbreak.

President Trump was tested for coronavirus around a week ago and the result was negative, according to a statement from the White House. 

You May Also Like

ultimatequaranteam-live-stream:-how-to-watch-leyton-orient&apos;s-huge-fifa-20-tournament

🔥UltimateQuaranTeam live stream: How to watch Leyton Orient's huge FIFA 20 tournament🔥

coronavirus-death-toll-in-wales-reaches-double-figures-after-seven-more-patients-die,-health-officials-say

🔥Coronavirus death toll in Wales reaches double figures after seven more patients die, health officials say🔥

odsonne-edouard:-why-arsenal-could-do-a-lot-worse-than-moving-for-the-celtic-star

🔥Odsonne Edouard: Why Arsenal could do a lot worse than moving for the Celtic star🔥

to-our-subscribers

🔥To our subscribers🔥

About the Author: John koli

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *