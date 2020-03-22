🔥US vice president Mike Pence and his wife test negative for coronavirus after staffer is infected🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

The US vice president has tested negative for coronavirus after being examined following the diagnosis of one of his staff members.

Mike Pence and his wife Karen were assessed and it has since been announced both were cleared.

The vice president previously said the staffer did not have close contact with either him or US President Donald Trump and was doing well.

It comes as three American states with a combined population of 70 million moved to restrict residents to their homes.

The US has seen more than 26,000 infected since the beginning of the outbreak.

President Trump was tested for coronavirus around a week ago and the result was negative, according to a statement from the White House.