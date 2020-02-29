🔥US ups travel restrictions as Donald Trump says more cases 'likely' after first coronavirus death🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

The US has announced more travel restrictions after the first coronavirus patient dies in the country.

Vice President Mike Pence said they are is banning travel to Iran – battling one of the worst Covid-19 outbreaks – and elevating travel warnings to Italy and South Korea.

Meanwhile President Donald Trump announced that the US is looking to impose further travel restrictions on the southern border with Mexico as he confirmed the country’s first death.

“We’re thinking about all borders,” he said.

Speaking at a press conference on Saturday, Mr Trump said the person to die from the flu-like illness in the US was a medically high-risk patient in her late 50s in the state of Washington

President Donald Trump speaks about the coronavirus in the press briefing room at the White House (AP)

He also said 22 people have now contracted the virus in the country and additional cases were “likely”, but that the US was prepared for any circumstance.

The country currently has a total of about 60 confirmed cases.

Mr Trump said he would meet with pharmaceutical companies on Monday to discuss potential vaccines.

Speaking about Mr Pence’s announcement of travel restrictions to Iran, Alex Azar, the secretary of health and human Services said: “We want to lower the amount of travel to and from the most impacted areas.”

Coronavirus – In pictures

“This is a basic containment strategy.”

Iran is battling with one of the worst outbreaks of the virus outside China, with 43 deaths and nearly 600 hundred confirmed infections, according to authorities.

On Friday, US health officials confirmed a second case of coronavirus in the US in a person who didn’t travel internationally or have close contact with anyone who had the virus.

But Mr Trump encouraged Americans not to alter their daily routines, saying “there’s no reason to panic at all.”

He added he wasn’t altering his routine either. “You’re talking about 22 people right now in this whole very vast country. I think we’ll be in very good shape.”

President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence announcing updates on the coronavirus situation. (AP)

Mr Trump spoke a day after he denounced criticism of his response to the threat as a “hoax” cooked up by his political enemies.

Speaking at a rally in South Carolina he accused Democrats of “politicizing” the coronavirus threat and boasted about preventive steps he’s ordered in an attempt to keep the virus that originated in China from spreading across the US.

Those steps include barring entry by most foreign nationals who had recently visited China.

“They tried the impeachment hoax. … This is their new hoax,” Trump said of Democratic denunciations of his administration’s coronavirus response.

Mr Trump said Saturday he was not trying to minimise the threat of the virus.

“Again, the hoax was used in respect to Democrats and what they were saying,” he said.

Some Democrats have said Mr Trump could have acted sooner to bolster the US response to the virus.

Democratic and Republican lawmakers also have said his request for an additional $2.5 billion to defend against the virus isn’t enough. They’ve signalled they will provide substantially more funding.

Trump said Democrats want him to fail and argued that steps he’s taken so far have kept cases to a minimum and prevented virus deaths in the US.