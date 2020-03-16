🔥US Supreme Court stops oral arguments for first time since 1918 Spanish Flu outbreak due to coronavirus pandemic🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

The US Supreme Court is stopping oral arguments for the first time since the Spanish Flu outbreak in a bid to slow the spread of coronavirus.

It announced it will be postponing oral arguments scheduled to take place between March 23 and April 1 in “keeping with public health precautions”.

The court will still hold its scheduled conference on Friday, March 20, with some Justices participating remotely by telephone.

It came as the White House urged all older Americans to stay home and everyone to avoid crowds and eating out at restaurants as part of sweeping guidelines meant to combat an expected surge of coronavirus cases.

The 1918 Spanish Flu pandemic infected a third of the world’s population and killed 50 million people over the course of three years. It is considered one of the deadliest epidemics in human history.

In a statement the Supreme Court said: “In keeping with public health precautions recommended in response to COVID-19, the Supreme Court is postponing the oral arguments currently scheduled for the March session (March 23-25 and March 30-April 1).

“The Court will examine the options for rescheduling those cases in due course in light of the developing circumstances.

“The Court will hold its regularly scheduled Conference on Friday, March 20. Some Justices may participate remotely by telephone.”

The statement said that the building will remain open for “official business” and filing deadlines will not be extended.

“The Court is expanding remote working capabilities to reduce the number of employees in the building, consistent with public health guidance. The building will remain closed to the public until further notice,” it said.

“The Court’s postponement of argument sessions in light of public health concerns is not unprecedented. The Court postponed scheduled arguments for October 1918 in response to the Spanish flu epidemic.

“The Court also shortened its argument calendars in August 1793 and August 1798 in response to yellow fever outbreaks.”

The announcement comes as Donald Trump, in a marked shift in tone about a crisis that has enveloped the globe, for the first time acknowledged the pandemic may send the US economy into a recession and suggested the nation may be dealing with the virus until July or August.

The guidelines, which would rewrite the norms of American society for half a month, were released as the US government tried to blunt the impact of an expected surge of cases, racing to bolster testing and aid even as financial markets tumbled.

For the next 15 days it was recommended that Americans should not gather in groups of more than 10 people, schooling should be at home, discretionary travel and social visits should be avoided, and if anyone in a household tests positive for the virus, everyone who lives there should stay home.

The administration did not define what an an older American was in terms of the recommendation to stay home.

“We will rally together as one nation and we will defeat the virus,” the president said. “We can turn the corner and turn it quickly.”

Asked when the pandemic would subside, he said that “if we do a really good job” the crisis could pass by the height of summer.

That was a far less optimistic take than in his earlier predictions that it could be over within weeks. He also acknowledged that the virus, which has battered global markets, may send the nation’s economy into a recession, a potentially brutal blow for an incumbent in an election year.

Mr Trump was unusually sombre about the matter after playing it down for weeks. He acknowledged the pandemic was “not under control” in the US or globally but he did not yet plan to call for domestic travel restrictions and was reluctant to advise states to cancel primary elections.