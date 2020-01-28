🔥US sending more staff to 20 airports for coronavirus testing🔥

January 27, 2020 | 10: 24pm

The US government is directing more personnel to assist with coronavirus screenings at 20 airports — as the outbreak of the deadly virus continues, a report said Monday.

The additional resources will be sent to airports that handle nearly all incoming passengers from China, the Washington Post reported, citing the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Vice President Mike Pence mentioned the expansion earlier Monday.

The 20 American airports already with CDC-operated screening areas “receive 90 percent of all passengers from China,” Pence said, according to the report.

“Any passengers who are ill will receive additional screening,” he added.

The number of people killed from the virus has climbed to more than 100 in China and the number of people infected has climbed to more than 2,800 cases.

So far five patients in the US have been diagnosed with coronavirus, but 110 people across 26 states are being monitored for possible cases — up from 63 possible cases four days ago, according to CNBC.

With Post wires