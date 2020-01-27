🔥US scrambles to evacuate Americans from Wuhan on chartered flight🔥

January 27, 2020 | 3: 02pm

Hundreds of Americans will be be removed Tuesday from the epicenter of the deadly coronavirus in Wuhan, China on a charter flight to California, according to a report.

The operation will fly out only some of the estimated 1,000 US citizens trapped in the city, which has been on lockdown after the virus broke out there last month, the Wall Street Journal reported.

Officials secured the charter plane, which seats around 230 people, to transport US diplomats and their families, as well as an “extremely limited” number of private citizens from the city’s closed airport, the outlet reported.

It’s unclear where exactly the flight will land, but some who have snagged seats were told it was headed to Ontario, Calif., which is east of Los Angeles, according to the report.

But the flight leaves behind hundreds of US citizens stuck in Wuhan, where reinforcements for medical personnel were dispatched Monday to help deal with the health crisis.

The death toll reached 81 on Monday as the number of cases surpasses 2,800 in China, the Guardian reported.