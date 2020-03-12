Jimmy Kimmel introduced a segment on his talk show last night which tested the American public’s knowledge about coronavirus – with interesting results.

On Jimmy Kimmel Live!, the 52-year-old claimed that a lot of Americans think they are now experts on the Covid-19 outbreak, and decided to round up their essential knowledge in a vox pop.

Introducing the segment, the ABC host joked: “Everybody seems to know at least something about this now and knowledge, as you know, is power.

“I get in a group of people. I speak as if I’ve been a professor of immunology at Stanford for 35 years.”

It seems there’s a lot of confusion surrounding Covid-19 (Jimmy Kimmel Live!)

Stopping people on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, one pedestrian said: “I know it’s new. I don’t know if you can drink soup and it will go away. It seems to be very popular.

Another unwitting man, who’d seemingly must have spent the last few weeks under a rock, replied: “I don’t know nothing about the coronavirus, what does it do?”

The next response seemed somehow more incorrect despite being more informed of the disease. “We’ve been giving a shot to our cattle for years. Coronavirus vaccine for cattle scours, so it’s been around forever,” he claimed.

A more confident respondent said: “I’m not too worried about it. The president said it was just going to go away some day so it’s not really that much of a critical of a deal.”

When asked on what she was going to stock up on, one woman said: “I like wine and toilet paper and soap.”

“If you’re nasty, you should be scared,” one man said. “If you’re not washing hands, keeping clean then you should be scared.”

Naturally, fans of the show were stunned that the general public seemed so clueless about the deadly disease.

Coronavirus has now been declared as a global pandemic by the World Health Organisation, with the US having over 1,200 confirmed cases.

President Donald Trump has now suspended flights from Europe to the US, excluding the UK and Ireland, in a bid to contain the virus – which has drawn criticism from EU officials.

In the UK, it has been reported that Boris Johnson may now be moving towards the delay phase of its coronavirus plan, after 459 people were confirmed to have the disease.