🔥US prosecutor: Andrew uncooperative in Epstein investigation🔥

The Duke of York has “provided zero cooperation” to the Jeffrey Epstein sex trafficking inquiry, a US prosecutor has said.

Speaking at a news conference outside Epstein’s New York mansion, US Attorney Geoffrey Berman said Andrew’s lawyers had been contacted by prosecutors and the FBI who requested to interview him as part of the investigation.

Mr Berman, who is overseeing the investigation, said: “To date, Prince Andrew has provided zero cooperation.”

Buckingham Palace is not commenting on the matter.

A source said: “This issue is being dealt with by the Duke of York’s legal team.”

Andrew stepped down from royal duties in November following a disastrous Newsnight interview in the wake of the scandal.

At the time he said: “I am willing to help any appropriate law enforcement agency.”

Following the interview, he was accused of lacking empathy for Epstein’s victims and of failing to show regret over his friendship with the disgraced financier who took his own life in prison while awaiting trial on sex trafficking and conspiracy charges.

Virginia Giuffre, who claims she was trafficked by Epstein, said in an interview with BBC Panorama that she was left “horrified and ashamed” after an alleged sexual encounter with Andrew in London in 2001.

She claimed she danced with Andrew in Tramp nightclub, adding he was “the most hideous dancer I’ve ever seen in my life” and “his sweat was… raining basically everywhere”.

Mr Berman was speaking at an event to promote a new law that makes it easier for victims to sue over childhood abuse.

Before being asked about the duke, Mr Berman confirmed the investigation was looking at possible “conspirators” who worked with Epstein.

He added: “Jeffrey Epstein couldn’t have done what he did without the assistance of others, and I can assure you that the investigation is moving forward.”

