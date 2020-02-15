🔥US man who went viral for sharing food diary from Diamond Princess coronavirus ship says he can't wait to eat tacos🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

A man who has posted regular food updates from the quarantined Diamond Princess cruise ship says he can’t wait to eat tacos once he and his wife can return home.

Matthew Smith and wife Katherine Codekas have spent almost 10 days in isolation on board the ship off Japan, which has become one of the focal points of the virus outbreak.

The total number of people infected has risen to at least 218, including 24 Americans. The ship has 3,500 people on board including staff.

Matthew’s funny tweets about the highs and lows of living aboard the infected boat – especially his witty reflections on the food – have gained him a level of fame around the world.

He is one of a number of people who have reached out to the public through social media after hundreds of their fellow passengers fell ill with the virus now named Covid-19.

While many described having a horrendous ordeal, Matthew and Katherine have repeatedly defended the cruise liner whose staff, they say, are “moving heaven and earth” for their passengers.

But, despite praising the crews’ efforts, Matthew and Katherine say they are now looking forward to their part in the worldwide story coming to an end.

“We’re looking forward to going back to Tokyo now, to decompress from this strange situation. There, Katherine’s priority will be taking ‘a long, hot bath’.

“When we get back to the United States the first thing we want to do is find some tacos… definitely!” Matthew said.

Matthew said that, before the outbreak, he had “no presence” on Twitte. But his daily updates about the meals and his battle to get more coffee brought to their cabin caused his followers to rocket from 14 to over 9,000 in just over one week.

His tweets have been as much about correcting what they felt was inaccurate reporting about the goings-on on the cruise ship as it was a way of keeping themselves amused during the quarantine.

Matthew said: “Early on in the first day or two of the quarantine we started seeing stuff on the internet which we thought was passing off false information and people saying they weren’t safe and talking about the food service being stalled for 18 hours. So, we were sitting here kind of steaming over that because we thought it was kind of unfair to Princess.

“I thought ‘I’m going to go on Twitter and start setting some of this stuff straight and letting the outside world know that we are getting good food’.

“It kind of exploded from there and of course everyone seems to want to know what’s going on from someone on the inside.

“I felt like I had some sort of duty and I thought, well yeah, I’ll help you out – with my view, because I recognise everyone is having different experiences.

“But I wanted people to know we weren’t getting some sort of substandard food and that Princess was quickly getting us a food service that was equivalent to what we were getting before. Your choices are just a little bit more limited and you can’t go out and get it. I was doing it in a joking manner and people seemed to like that,” Matthew added.

“The most unusual thing we’ve had to eat is yoghurt with aloe vera in it. It wasn’t bad – it’s just not something I’d ever thought of consuming.”

Matthew has been so full of praise for the cruise liner that in one tweet he wrote: “You might have to drag me off the ship when the quarantine ends.”

But, with one of the largest rooms onboard, complete with a sea view balcony, the couple admits their isolation has been one of relative comfort compared to others.

“We are having a vastly different experience than a lot of the others particularly, those in inside cabins because we’ve been in those before,” Matthew said.

According to Matthew, some of the cabins on board ​are about 166 square foot – roughly the size of four king size double beds – with a bed, a desk, a bathroom and a small wardrobe.

People with small size rooms without access to a balcony are being offered time outside at points during the day, while Matthew said some passengers are speaking to each other over the balconies.

However, the couple, who run a private law practice back home in Sacramento County, California, have made the decision to completely isolate themselves from other guests.

And asked if they would take the offer of moving to a quarantine facility on shore, they said they would rather stay on the boat until their 14 days were up.

“We’re trying to maintain isolation as much as we can so we haven’t spoken to anyone other than the crew members who come by the door occasionally,” Matthew said.

“I’m not troubled by the new infections because it is my understanding that these cases are easily attributable to pre-quarantine infections that are only now manifesting. So, we’re not at a point yet where they can really say this would’ve had to have been done after the quarantine.”

With five days left to go they said they felt confident of not catching the deadly virus and once over would look back and think what a “unique and different experience”.

Matthew said: “Well, what are the chances you are going to be quarantined on a cruise ship in a foreign country? And that you’re at the centre of this worldwide story?”

Matthew admitted it had been a bit of an adventure, but not the couple’s first experience of danger abroad, having been in the Caribbean in St Kitts when Hurricane Irma blew past. The Category Five hurricane caused widespread devastation and dozens of fatalities.

“In the future, we’ll think ‘wow we went through a hurricane and we went through a coronavirus quarantine on a ship’ and it’ll become part of the story of our travels,” Matthew said.

“Although the advantage of the hurricane is that it came and went. This is definitely dragging on a little longer.”