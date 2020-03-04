🔥US launches air strike against Taliban in Afghanistan days after peace deal is signed🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

The US launched an air strike against the Taliban in Afghanistan today just days after it signed a peace deal with the militant group.

As part of the deal signed on Saturday, the US agreed its troops will begin withdrawing from the region in a bid to end the country’s longest war with its once sworn enemy.

The conflict has resulted in thousands of deaths in 19 years of fierce fighting.

Despite the agreement, the US military has confirmed that it has launched an air strike against Taliban forces in southern Afghanistan, after claiming the group had been attacking an Afghan National Defense Security Forces (ANDF) checkpoint.

(AP) U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo at the peace signing ceremony with Qatar’s Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani

US military spokesman Colonel Sonny Leggett wrote on Twitter: “The US conducted an airstrike on March 4 against Taliban fighters in Nahr-e Saraj, Helmand, who were actively attacking an #ANDSF checkpoint. This was a defensive strike to disrupt the attack. This was our 1st strike against the Taliban in 11 days.

“To be clear- we are committed to peace, however we have the responsibility to defend our #ANDSF partners. #Afghans & US have complied w/ our agreements; however, Talibs appear intent on squandering this opp. and ignoring the will of the people for #peace. #Showyourcommitment.”

He also called on the Taliban to stop the attacks and uphold their commitments based on the agreement signed on February 29 between their leaders and US peace envoy Zalmay Khalilzad in Doha, Qatar, which lays out a conditions-based path to the withdrawal of American forces from Afghanistan.

He added US forces are responsible for defending their Afghan allies, according to agreements between the US and Afghan governments.

During Saturday’s peace talks in Qatar’s capital Doha, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo met a 31-strong Taliban delegation and called it “a momentous day”, as he issued a list of instructions to the Taliban to ensure the deal’s success.

US president Donald Trump confirmed on Tuesday that he had spoken on the phone to a Taliban leader and had a “good talk” with the leader of the Taliban and they agreed there “is no violence” and that they “didn’t want violence”.

Donald Trump said he had a “good chat” with the Taliban leader (Getty Images)

Mr Trump is the first US leader to speak with the militant group.

The Afghan Defence Ministry said in another statement that a Taliban attack on a checkpoint in northern Kunduz province had resulted in the deaths of seven soldiers and 10 Taliban fighters.

The peace deal, signed by US special envoy Zalmay Khalilzad and Taliban political chief Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, confirms the complete withdrawal of US and NATO troops within 14 months.

The US has also agreed to cease using force against Afghanistan or intervening in its domestic affairs.​

It has also committed to seeking annual funds to train, advise and equip Afghan security forces.

The Taliban have not confirmed any of the attacks, or confirmed the US air strike, but a spokesman for the group Zabihullah Mujahid said a week of reduced violence had ended.