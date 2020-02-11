🔥US Justice Department seeks shorter prison sentence for Donald Trump's former adviser Roger Stone🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

The US Justice Department is seeking a shorter prison sentence for Donald Trump’s former adviser Roger Stone.

The department overrode the sentencing recommendation made by federal prosecutors, who secured Stone’s conviction in November for lying to Congress, obstruction and witness tampering.

Mr Trump criticised the proposed sentence of seven to nine years, saying it would bea “miscarriage of justice” against Stone.

“This is a horrible and very unfair situation,” the Republican president wrote on Twitter on Tuesday.

Stone’s trial arose from former Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation that detailed extensive Russian interference in the 2016 election to benefit Mr Trump’s candidacy.

After the department’s action was disclosed, federal prosecutor Aaron Zelinsky, who helped prosecute Stone, told a federal court he is withdrawing from the case.

He remains employed as a prosecutor in the US Attorney’s Office for the District of Maryland.

The department did not announce the new sentence it will recommend.

Legal experts described the move as highly unusual while Democrats accused the Justice Department, which is headed by Trump political loyalist William Barr, of working to protect the president’s political interests.

“They are turning us into a banana republic,” Democratic Senator Chris Van Hollen said on Twitter.

Stone, who has labeled himself a “dirty trickster” and “agent provocateur” and famously has the face of former President Richard Nixon tattooed on his back, will be sentenced on February 20 by US District Judge Amy Berman Jackson.

In a court filing on Monday, prosecutors said their proposed sentence fell within US guidelines and would “accurately reflect the seriousness of his crimes and promote respect for the law.”

That came as a surprise to senior Justice Department officials who were expecting prosecutors to ask for a lower range, said an official who spoke on condition of anonymity.

The Justice Department has not been in touch with the White House over the matter, the official said.

Roger Stone, left, with his wife Nydia Stone, leaves federal court in Washington (AP)

Several said that the proposed sentence struck them as unusually severe.

Stone’s defence team, in a filing late on Monday, disputed the prosecution’s calculation and proposed a range of between 15 and 21 months.

They asked the judge for a sentence that would fall below that range.

“It is high, but the prosecutors obviously felt there were extenuating circumstances that justified the enhancements,” said Lynn Niels, a former federal prosecutor.

Stone is one of several Trump associates charged with crimes as part of Mr Mueller’s investigation that detailed a Russian campaign of hacking and propaganda in the 2016 election and extensive contacts between the president’s campaign and Moscow.

Stone was one of only two of these Trump associates who went to trial rather than pleading guilty.

Mr Trump has the power to pardon people for federal crimes, although he has yet to use it in the cases of other former aides convicted in the wake of the Mueller investigations.