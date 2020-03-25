🔥US Government finally agrees historic $2 trillion coronavirus rescue package🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

The US Government has agreed to a huge $2 trillion (£1.7 trillion) rescue package for the coronavirus pandemic.

It comes after Democrats blocked the proposed package in the US Senate earlier this week, causing markets around the world to plummet with the deadlock unnerving traders.

The pandemic response measure is the largest economic rescue measure in US history – larger than the 2008 bank bailout and 2009 recovery act combined.

This agreement would give direct payments to most Americans.

White House aide Eric Ueland announced the agreement shortly after midnight local time. (AP)

It will expand unemployment benefits and provide a $367 billion (£312 billion) programme for small businesses who are affected by the outbreak.

The package also contains financial help for hospitals and about $500 billion (£425 billion) for guaranteed loans to larger industries such as airlines.

“Ladies and gentlemen, we are done. We have a deal,” Mr Ueland said.

The agreement, which still needs to be finalised in legislative language, comes after days of mounting pressure and intense haggling between Democrats and Republicans.

“After days of intense discussions, the Senate has reached a bipartisan agreement on a historic relief package for this pandemic,” said Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, a key negotiator.

“It will rush new resources onto the front lines of our nation’s health care fight.

“And it will inject trillions of dollars of cash into the economy as fast as possible to help Americans workers, families, small businesses and industries make it through this disruption and emerge on the other side ready to soar.”

At the White House on Tuesday, even as the public-health crisis deepened, President Donald Trump expressed eagerness to nudge many people back to work in coming weeks.

He held out a prospect, based more on hope than science, that the country could be returning to normal in less than a month.

“We have to go back to work, much sooner than people thought,” Mr Trump told reporters.

He said he’d like to have the country “opened up and just raring to go” by Easter, April 12.

But in a White House briefing later, Mr Trump said that “our decision will be based on hard facts and data.”

On Capitol Hill, five days of arduous talks produced the bill, creating tensions among Congress’ top leaders, who each took care to tend to party politics as they manouvered and battled over crafting the legislation.

Even before the deal was reached, news of the likely but elusive agreement had sent the stock market rocketing on Tuesday.

The unprecedented economic rescue package would give direct a one-time payment of $1,200 per adult and $500 per child directly to the public.

A huge cash infusion for hospitals expecting a flood of Covid-19 patients grew during the talks at the insistence of Senator Chuck Schumer, the Democratic leader.

Meanwhile Republicans pressed for tens of billions of dollars for additional relief to be delivered through the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the lead federal disaster agency.

Democrats said the package would help replace the salary of furloughed workers for four months, rather than the three months first proposed.

Furloughed workers would get whatever amount a state usually provides for unemployment, plus a $600 per week add-on, with gig workers like Uber drivers covered for the first time.

“It ensures that all workers are protected whether they work for businesses small, medium or large, along with self-employed and workers in the gig economy,” Mr Schumer said.

Republicans won inclusion of an “employee retention” tax credit that’s estimated to provide $50 billion to companies who retain employees on payroll and cover 50 per cent of workers’ paychecks.

Companies would also be able to defer payment of the 6.2 per cent Social Security payroll tax.