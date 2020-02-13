us-files-new-charges-against-huawei-accusing-company-of-plotting-to-steal-trade-secrets

🔥US files new charges against Huawei accusing company of plotting to steal trade secrets🔥

John koli0

The US Justice Department has filed new charges against Chinese tech giant Huawei, accusing the company of plotting to steal trade secrets.

